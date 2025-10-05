FY2025 EPS Forecast for Global Ship Lease Lifted by Analyst

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a report released on Thursday, October 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $9.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.93. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2026 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.98 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 53.09%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.2%

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 351.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,872 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 70,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 19.50%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

