Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 520 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 505 to GBX 520 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GEN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 508 to GBX 521 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 525 to GBX 540 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuit Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 450 to GBX 490 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 517.75.

Genuit Group Stock Up 1.1%

GEN stock opened at GBX 369.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £918.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,904.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 301 and a twelve month high of GBX 513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 358.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 372.66.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 11.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Genuit Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Analysts anticipate that Genuit Group will post 27.6836158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

