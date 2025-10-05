Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 60 price objective on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSF

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of GSF opened at GBX 55.40 on Friday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.61. The firm has a market cap of £279.82 million, a PE ratio of 4,540.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported GBX 1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 80.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gore Street Energy Storage Fund will post 2.9007634 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

(Get Free Report)

About Us: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund, launched in 2018. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified portfolio across five grid networks. The Company is one of the principal owners and operators of battery storage facilities in Great Britain and Ireland and owns and operates facilities in Western Mainland Europe and the US.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.