Greenleaf Trust Acquires 173 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hologic were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,177 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 623.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,081,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,794,000 after acquiring an additional 931,920 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,655,000 after acquiring an additional 764,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $30,317,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Wall Street Zen cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Hologic Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.