Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Graco were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 128.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The business had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

