Greenleaf Trust Has $238,000 Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 80.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kenvue by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVUE stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.16%.

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

