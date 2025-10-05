Greenleaf Trust Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO opened at $197.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.87. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $212.49. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.76.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.62%.

TKO Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TKO Group from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Baird R W raised shares of TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $1,774,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,922.08. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 740 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,961. This trade represents a 16.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,206 shares of company stock worth $11,083,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

