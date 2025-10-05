Greenleaf Trust Has $273,000 Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $197.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.60. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

