Greenleaf Trust Has $281,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average is $91.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

