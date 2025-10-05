Greenleaf Trust Has $302,000 Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 27.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 83.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
NYSE:CW opened at $538.42 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.88 and a 12-month high of $550.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.95.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.10%.
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
