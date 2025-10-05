Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in W.P. Carey by 7.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 15.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.6% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 239.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

