Greenleaf Trust Invests $284,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 166.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 100,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.1%

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.