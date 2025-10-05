Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE DAR opened at $31.76 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.