Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp $KEY

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,273,000 after buying an additional 8,412,625 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KeyCorp by 1,142.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,978,000 after buying an additional 4,599,197 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,194,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,777,000 after buying an additional 3,363,421 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $317,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,363.73. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,102 shares of company stock worth $3,299,664 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $18.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -1,171.43%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

