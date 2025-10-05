Greenleaf Trust Sells 276 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.40. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $109.15 and a one year high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.