Greenleaf Trust Sells 768 Shares of News Corporation $NWSA

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in News were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in News by 12,084.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in News in the first quarter worth $73,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of News by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 70.0%. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

