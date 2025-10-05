Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $76.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

