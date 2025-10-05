GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Under review” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,637.50.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,627.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,467.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,434.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,968.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,242.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,684.50.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In other news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 526 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,503 per share, with a total value of £7,905.78. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 561 shares of company stock valued at $841,184. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

