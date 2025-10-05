Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF $HTAB Stake Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,639 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,130,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,847,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $704,000.

NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $19.15 on Friday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

