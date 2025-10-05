HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 663 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE WY opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 125.31 and a beta of 1.05. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

