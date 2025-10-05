HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $116.79.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

