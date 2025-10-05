HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in KeyCorp $KEY

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 26,615 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,219.70. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,664 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -266.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,171.43%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

