HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $61.61 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.