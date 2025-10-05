HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,212,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,289,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $22,167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,042,000 after buying an additional 202,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5,315.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 196,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $63.99 on Friday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $111.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.