HB Wealth Management LLC Has $522,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $279.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $284.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

