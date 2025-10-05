HB Wealth Management LLC Has $763,000 Stake in Lennar Corporation $LEN

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $424,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lennar by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,866,000 after buying an additional 2,777,567 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Lennar by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,581,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 896,264 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,323,000 after purchasing an additional 415,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $41,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of LEN opened at $130.13 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

