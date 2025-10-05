HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 68.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $132.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $319,008.50. The trade was a 11.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

