HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 55.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,130.29.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,851.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,476.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,702.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

