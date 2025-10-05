HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 944 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

