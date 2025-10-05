HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $150.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.