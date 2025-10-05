HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3,502.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after buying an additional 1,959,576 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after buying an additional 1,020,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,465,000 after buying an additional 657,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,852,000 after buying an additional 606,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.