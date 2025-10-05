HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 424,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,333,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,713.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 305,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,266,000 after purchasing an additional 294,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,659,000 after purchasing an additional 257,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 93.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 444,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after purchasing an additional 215,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Argus set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $136.05 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average of $158.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

