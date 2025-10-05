HC Wainwright Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Draganfly

Get Draganfly alerts:

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Draganfly in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Draganfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Draganfly Stock Performance

NASDAQ DPRO opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Draganfly has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 197.71%.

Institutional Trading of Draganfly

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC increased its position in shares of Draganfly by 69.1% during the second quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 200,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the second quarter worth about $340,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Draganfly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Draganfly during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.