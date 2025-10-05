HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Insider Jim Strang Acquires 7,500 Shares

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) insider Jim Strang purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 500 per share, for a total transaction of £37,500.

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HGT stock opened at GBX 500 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 500.14. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.37 and a beta of 0.44. HgCapital Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 420 and a 52-week high of GBX 550.

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The investment trust reported GBX 2.04 earnings per share for the quarter. HgCapital Trust had a net margin of 91.03% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

About HgCapital Trust

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

