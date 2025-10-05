Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HOMB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Home BancShares Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. Home BancShares has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home BancShares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,302,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,540,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,334,095.52. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home BancShares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 2.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Home BancShares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Home BancShares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Home BancShares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home BancShares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

