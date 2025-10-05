HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Bought by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after purchasing an additional 201,994 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HubSpot by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in HubSpot by 37.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 732,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 16.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 661,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,163,000 after purchasing an additional 94,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.11.

NYSE HUBS opened at $452.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.34 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,969.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,563 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,500. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,145,500. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $24,062,137. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

