Icade (CDMGF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter.
Icade Stock Performance
Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. Icade has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $29.00.
About Icade
