Icade (CDMGF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade Stock Performance

Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. Icade has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

About Icade

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both commercial property investment (portfolio worth 6.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2023) and property development (2023 economic revenue of 1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged longterm partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.