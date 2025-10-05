Insider Buying: NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Acquires 228 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Yasmin Jetha purchased 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 525 per share, with a total value of £1,197.

On Friday, September 12th, Yasmin Jetha purchased 158 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 530 per share, with a total value of £837.40.

LON:NWG opened at GBX 548 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 919.46, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of GBX 329.90 and a one year high of GBX 565.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 528.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 501.37.

NatWest Group ( LON:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 495 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 595 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 613.33.

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

