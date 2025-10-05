Insider Buying: Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Insider Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL – Get Free Report) insider Steven Wilderspin purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 per share, with a total value of £10,790.

Get Phoenix Spree Deutschland alerts:

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Trading Up 0.5%

Phoenix Spree Deutschland stock opened at GBX 163.25 on Friday. Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 148 and a 1-year high of GBX 183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.69 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.39.

About Phoenix Spree Deutschland

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited is an investment company founded in 2007 and listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. It is a long-term investor in Berlin rental property, committed to improving the quality of accommodation for its tenants. Over the past thirteen years, the Company has assembled an attractive portfolio of real estate assets which the Directors believe offers investors the potential for both reliable income as well as capital growth.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.