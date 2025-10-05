Insider Buying: Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Insider Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL – Get Free Report) insider Steven Wilderspin purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 per share, with a total value of £10,790.
Phoenix Spree Deutschland Trading Up 0.5%
Phoenix Spree Deutschland stock opened at GBX 163.25 on Friday. Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 148 and a 1-year high of GBX 183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.69 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.39.
About Phoenix Spree Deutschland
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Spree Deutschland
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.