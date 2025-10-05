Insider Buying: Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Insider Buys 12,843 Shares of Stock

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) insider James Stewart acquired 12,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £10,017.54.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0%
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 76.70 on Friday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc has a 12-month low of GBX 70.79 and a 12-month high of GBX 82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.29.
