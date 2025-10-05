Insider Buying: Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Insider Buys 12,843 Shares of Stock

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) insider James Stewart acquired 12,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £10,017.54.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure alerts:

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0%

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 76.70 on Friday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc has a 12-month low of GBX 70.79 and a 12-month high of GBX 82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.29.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.