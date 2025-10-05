Insider Buying: Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Insider Buys 5,535 Shares of Stock

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Colquhoun acquired 5,535 shares of Temple Bar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 359 per share, with a total value of £19,870.65.

Temple Bar Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of LON TMPL opened at GBX 360 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 626.09 and a beta of 1.11. Temple Bar has a one year low of GBX 249.36 and a one year high of GBX 362. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 344.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 319.10.

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 8.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Temple Bar had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 98.26%.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies.

