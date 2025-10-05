Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Bought by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 426.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Insulet by 253.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $309.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $225.37 and a 1 year high of $353.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.83.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

