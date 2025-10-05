Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.6667.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st.
Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.6%
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%.Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Iridium Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.
Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 82.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after acquiring an additional 653,201 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 22.0% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 182,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 879,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 175,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
