iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $513,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 338,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $672.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $675.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $651.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

