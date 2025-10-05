Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $146.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson set a $204.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

