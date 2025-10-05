Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,933 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $497,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 238,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $1,626,000. Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.3% during the second quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 200,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $309.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $852.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.67 and a 200-day moving average of $274.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

