Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,277 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $135.40 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

