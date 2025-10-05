Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,288 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 361.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 106.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,859,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,347,021.58. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $1,102,062.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 647,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,887,808.64. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,713 shares of company stock worth $9,511,690 over the last three months. 20.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BSY stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

