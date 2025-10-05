JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WIX. Cfra Research upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wix.com from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $151.77 on Friday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $114.89 and a 52-week high of $247.11. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,367,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

