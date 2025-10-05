JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Evoke (LON:EVOK)

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 106.25.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EVOK
Evoke Stock Performance
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 1.20 EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts forecast that Evoke will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Evoke Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.